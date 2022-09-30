Cyclub Reaches Market Cap of $31.22 Million (CYCLUB)

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, Cyclub has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Cyclub coin can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclub has a total market cap of $31.22 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cyclub Profile

Cyclub’s launch date was August 13th, 2020. Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins. The official website for Cyclub is cyclub.io. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cyclub

According to CryptoCompare, “CyClub is a Dapp of Cyworld Classic, the mainnet of Cyworld, the world's first SNS, and the coin used in CyClub is CYC, a coin rebranded from the existing MCI.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclub should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclub using one of the exchanges listed above.

