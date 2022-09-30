DA Davidson Trims Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Target Price to $12.00

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
DCFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Tritium DCFC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tritium DCFC from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.83.
Tritium DCFC Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DCFC opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. Tritium DCFC has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41.
About Tritium DCFC
Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.
