Daddy Doge (DADDYDOGE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million

Daddy Doge (DADDYDOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, Daddy Doge has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Daddy Doge has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $37,912.00 worth of Daddy Doge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Daddy Doge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Daddy Doge Coin Profile

Daddy Doge (DADDYDOGE) is a coin. It launched on July 1st, 2021. Daddy Doge’s total supply is 499,529,482,816,441 coins. Daddy Doge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Daddy Doge’s official website is daddydoge.finance.

Daddy Doge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Daddy Doge is a deflationary DeFi token that takes a 9% tax from each buy and sell. This tax acts to benefit the project as a whole by putting 3% in the liquidity pool for a stable price floor, 3% proportionally reflected back to all holders of a DaddyDoge token and 3% added to a marketing/dev wallet to make sure that the project is able to succeed in the long term. Another large purpose of the tax is to decentivise large token holders from buying and selling quickly and damaging the price.Telegram”

