Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €63.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($52.04) price target on Danone in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on Danone in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €56.00 ($57.14) price target on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Danone in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Danone in a research report on Monday.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Price Performance

Shares of Danone stock opened at €48.18 ($49.16) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is €53.13. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($73.60).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.