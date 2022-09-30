DAPS Coin (DAPS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded 175.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One DAPS Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $847,657.00 and $11.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAPS Coin has traded up 134.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ambrosus (AMB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000087 BTC.

AirDAO (AMB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uther (UTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SoilCoin (SOIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DAPS Coin Coin Profile

DAPS Coin is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,319,462,900 coins. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS is a cryptocurrency financial platform. It allows users to access a set of financial tools designed to help them manage their digital assets. At DAPS, it will be possible to either perform cryptocurrencies transactions between users through the platform payment system or/and store and monitor digital assets in the DAPS digital wallet (to be released with DAPS main net launch), with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux.The DAPS Coin (DAPS) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by the DAPS Project. Its mainnet is expected to be launched in 2019, allowing the DAPS token to become a privacy coin designed to be untraceable and the only tracking will be the total supply and block height via the Proof-Of-Audit block. The DAPS coins will serve the users as a medium to exchange value on the platform and will be supported by the DAPS wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

