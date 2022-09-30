Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24,012.00

Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Darwinia Commitment Token has a market cap of $345,274.00 and approximately $24,012.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be purchased for $9.05 or 0.00045206 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Darwinia Commitment Token’s genesis date was October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 38,148 coins. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking.TelegramWhitepaper”

