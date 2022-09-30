DataHighway Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $154.82 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for about $4.86 or 0.00024714 BTC on popular exchanges. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $154.82 million and $126,552.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DataHighway has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004073 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010929 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
DataHighway Coin Profile
DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,860,978 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DataHighway Coin Trading
