Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 1,669 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 114,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,645 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 449,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,273 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,712,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,604,000 after purchasing an additional 825,388 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB opened at $28.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

