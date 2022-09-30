Dearborn Partners LLC Has $358,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,559,000 after buying an additional 494,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.90 and a 200 day moving average of $91.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

