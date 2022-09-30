Decentraland (MANA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.57 Billion

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $162.54 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00003557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Decentraland has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,508,927 coins. The official website for Decentraland is www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485191/decentraland-whitepaper.pdf. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y).Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

