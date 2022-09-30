Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $38,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $341.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.36.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.