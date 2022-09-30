DeFi Bids Market Capitalization Achieves $172,759.29 (BID)

DeFi Bids (BID) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, DeFi Bids has traded up 87.8% against the dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Bids has a total market cap of $172,759.29 and approximately $158.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005087 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,680.78 or 1.00089915 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00057710 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010172 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00064783 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00081994 BTC.

DeFi Bids Coin Profile

DeFi Bids is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,393,203 coins and its circulating supply is 22,964,266 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com.

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the exchanges listed above.

