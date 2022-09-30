DeFi of Thrones (DOTX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10,485.00

DeFi of Thrones (DOTX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. DeFi of Thrones has a total market capitalization of $62,808.70 and $10,485.00 worth of DeFi of Thrones was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeFi of Thrones has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi of Thrones coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010997 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeFi of Thrones Coin Profile

DeFi of Thrones’ total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,657,075 coins. DeFi of Thrones’ official Twitter account is @DefiOfThrones and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFi of Thrones is defiofthrones.io. The official message board for DeFi of Thrones is medium.com/@defiofthrones.

