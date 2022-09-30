DefiCliq Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges (CLIQ)

DefiCliq (CLIQ) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. DefiCliq has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $34,526.00 worth of DefiCliq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DefiCliq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DefiCliq has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DefiCliq alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DefiCliq Profile

DefiCliq was first traded on November 11th, 2020. DefiCliq’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins. DefiCliq’s official Twitter account is @deficliq and its Facebook page is accessible here. DefiCliq’s official message board is deficliq.medium.com. DefiCliq’s official website is www.deficliq.com.

DefiCliq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DefiCliq is a company that provides both collateralized and uncollateralized loans in both p2p and traditional ways, with more features like DAO (off-chain governance), staking, interoperability in one place as a Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DefiCliq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DefiCliq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DefiCliq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DefiCliq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DefiCliq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.