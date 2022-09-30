DeFine (DFA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $47.01 Million

DeFine (DFA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. DeFine has a market capitalization of $47.01 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFine coin can currently be purchased for $0.0940 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeFine has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFine alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeFine Profile

DeFine was first traded on April 7th, 2021. DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. DeFine’s official website is www.define.one. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeFine Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The core of DeFine is SOCIAL. DeFine is an NFT social platform for all creators including artists, musicians, influencers, and gamers. The platform facilitates all social interaction, engagement and communication for creators and their fanbase through marketplace features that utilize digital assets like NFTs, social/fan tokens, and real assets on the blockchain. Owners of social/fan tokens will have many benefits including special access to the creators’ NFTs, merchandise, content, etc. while being part of a private community. It is also a social platform for all participants in the digital world where they can identify and interact with each other through their NFT social profiles which are based on their contribution and achievements in the digital world. Ultimately, the DeFine will serve as a social platform for creators and users to define how to engage with each other and build communities in the digital world.DFA is the native token for DeFine, the social NFT platform for all creators. The DFA token will be utilized for community governance and transaction fees while also facilitating numerous social functions on the platform. DFA allows creators, fans,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.