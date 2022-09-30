Deliveroo (LON:ROO) PT Lowered to GBX 114

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 114 ($1.38) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ROO. Beaufort Securities upgraded Deliveroo to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.33) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut Deliveroo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 133.33 ($1.61).

LON:ROO opened at GBX 85.32 ($1.03) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -4.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 96.56. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 76.10 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 327.50 ($3.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.15), for a total transaction of £38,381.90 ($46,377.36). Insiders sold 162,841 shares of company stock valued at $14,901,761 in the last three months.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

