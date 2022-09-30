Denali Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 35,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 45.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Heritage-Crystal Clean

In related news, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 118,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $4,173,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,561,263.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, CEO Brian Recatto acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,153,635. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 118,225 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $4,173,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,561,263.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,153 shares of company stock valued at $8,917,677. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

HCCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

HCCI opened at $29.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 20.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

