Denali Advisors LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBB. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 157,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Trading Down 2.6 %

HBB opened at $11.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $20.36.

Hamilton Beach Brands Announces Dividend

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.53 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 4.72%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

