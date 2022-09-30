Denali Advisors LLC Has $27,000 Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 157.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 38.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

HIW opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Insider Activity at Highwoods Properties

In related news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana purchased 1,500 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,101.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,071.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,101.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,500 shares of company stock worth $210,315. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.