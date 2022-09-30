Denali Advisors LLC Invests $30,000 in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,013,000 after acquiring an additional 404,669 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after acquiring an additional 60,133 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 434,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $805.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $59.70.

Insider Activity at Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.48 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 5.85%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, Director Wayland R. Hicks acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $61,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at $234,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

(Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

