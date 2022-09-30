Denali Advisors LLC Invests $75,000 in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 111,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

The GEO Group Price Performance

The GEO Group stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $950.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.50 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

About The GEO Group

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.