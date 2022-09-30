Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 2,100 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lands’ End by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Lands’ End by 8.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27. Lands’ End, Inc. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $274.56 million, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 2.40.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Lands’ End to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lands’ End to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

