Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

MTX opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.75. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $79.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MTX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. CL King downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $770,900.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,213.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $770,900.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,213.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $1,246,481.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,390.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $3,404,799 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

