Denali Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,744,000 after buying an additional 33,598 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Sidoti reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $239,471.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,689.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $144,350.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $239,471.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,689.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.66. The stock has a market cap of $554.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.61. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Articles

