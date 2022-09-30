DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Short Interest Update

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,330,000 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the August 31st total of 7,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

