DeRace 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $126,531.00 (DERC)

DeRace (DERC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One DeRace coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001192 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DeRace has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. DeRace has a total market capitalization of $28.73 million and $126,531.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeRace

DeRace’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins. DeRace’s official website is www.derace.io. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeRace

According to CryptoCompare, “DeRace is a decentralized blockchain-based racehorse platform that joins millions of racehorse enthusiasts in a community where users can buy and breed NFT horses, bet on real-time horse races, and host races on their own hippodromes for actual profit.The DeRace Coin (DERC) is an ERC20-compliant cryptographic token that can be traded on the Ethereum blockchain just like Ether. It is both a DeRace platform currency and an independent store of value for players and investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeRace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeRace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

