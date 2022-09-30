DEUS Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $985,810.00 (DEUS)

DEUS Finance (DEUS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. DEUS Finance has a total market cap of $985,810.00 and approximately $65,956.00 worth of DEUS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEUS Finance has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One DEUS Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36.72 or 0.00188084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DEUS Finance Coin Profile

DEUS Finance’s genesis date was September 28th, 2021. DEUS Finance’s total supply is 26,847 coins. DEUS Finance’s official Twitter account is @DeusDao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEUS Finance is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEUS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEUS Finance Evolution is a marketplace of decentralized financial services that provides the infrastructure for others to build financial instruments, such as synthetic stock trading platforms, options and futures trading, and more.$DEUS is the protocol token of the DEUS Finance ecosystem. $DEUS represents the fractional portion of our stablecoin, $DEI. $DEI is used as collateral for every financial instrument and protocol built on top of DEUS infrastructure. For every $DEI that is minted, the $DEUS portion is burned, creating deflationary pressure on the $DEUS token supply.”

