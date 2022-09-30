Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Price Target to $21.00

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

NYSE:KW opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.13. Kennedy-Wilson has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $25.30.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.85. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,031,929 shares in the company, valued at $38,708,247.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

