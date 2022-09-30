Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives $184.68 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.68.
Several research firms recently issued reports on DBOEY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($200.10) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.
Deutsche Börse Trading Up 0.8 %
OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $18.44.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
