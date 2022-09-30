Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives $184.68 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.68.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DBOEY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($200.10) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $18.44.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.