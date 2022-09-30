Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DBOEY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($200.10) in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $16.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.