Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001567 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $351,967.31 and approximately $702.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $136.61 or 0.00679918 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007837 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000145 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com.

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

