Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 80 ($0.97) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Devolver Digital in a research report on Monday.

Get Devolver Digital alerts:

Devolver Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Devolver Digital stock opened at GBX 74 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.55. The stock has a market cap of £327.27 million and a PE ratio of 1,057.14. Devolver Digital has a 52-week low of GBX 50 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 222 ($2.68).

Devolver Digital Company Profile

Devolver Digital Inc develops video games for release on PC and mobile in the United States and internationally. It publishes video games. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devolver Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devolver Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.