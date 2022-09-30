DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,032,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,927,000 after purchasing an additional 753,948 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,714 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

DexCom Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 171.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.24 and its 200-day moving average is $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

