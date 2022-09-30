Dexfin Hits 1-Day Volume of $53,714.00 (DXF)

Dexfin (DXF) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, Dexfin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Dexfin has a market cap of $15.53 million and approximately $53,714.00 worth of Dexfin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dexfin coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dexfin was first traded on December 8th, 2019. Dexfin’s total supply is 1,168,000,000 coins. The official website for Dexfin is dexfin.com/en. Dexfin’s official Twitter account is @dexfinexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dexfin is blog.dexfin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXFIN is a platform for users' digital assets. It allows participants to buy, store and manage their digital assets, maybe profit from staking, save on fees, take advantage of tokenization, and more.Dexfin (DXF) Token is a utility token that is based on the Ethereum – ERC20 specification. DXF was designed to be used as a payment token and gives its holder several benefits.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dexfin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dexfin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dexfin using one of the exchanges listed above.

