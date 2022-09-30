Dexlab Trading Up 7.3% Over Last Week (DXL)

Dexlab (DXL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Dexlab has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dexlab coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000536 BTC on major exchanges. Dexlab has a market cap of $5.57 million and $37,847.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dexlab

Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dexlab Coin Trading

