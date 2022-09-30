dFund Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37,407.00 (DFND)

dFund (DFND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. dFund has a market cap of $462,698.00 and $37,407.00 worth of dFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dFund coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dFund has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dFund Profile

dFund’s genesis date was May 1st, 2021. dFund’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for dFund is d-fund.io. dFund’s official Twitter account is @dFundProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dFund

According to CryptoCompare, “dFund is a platform that makes decentralized hedge funds and loans possible, operating in the vast and technically superb Polkadot ecosystem. The dFund network is composed of different decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) modules acting as decentralized hedge funds/investment funds, or as it likes to call them, dFunds. Investors can invest / pool money into these dFunds, which would be managed by that dFund’s manager and invested for a profit, just like traditional hedge funds. These dFunds can set their terms and conditions, such as the success fee they will charge on achieved profits, and their internal organization, such as the DAO module (in this case a dFund) members electing the dFund manager(s).dFunds will be rated and ranked by their performance, so the decentralized hedge funds with the highest returns will be the most visible ones on the website and dApp of the platform, and users will be able to see the returns and profits (in %) of every dFund which will allow them to make informed decisions about in which dFund they want to invest.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

