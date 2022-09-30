DIGG 24 Hour Volume Hits $54,184.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. One DIGG coin can now be bought for approximately $3,464.42 or 0.17666232 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DIGG has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DIGG has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $54,184.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010939 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 574 coins. DIGG’s official website is badger.finance. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DIGG

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

