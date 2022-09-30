Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.65

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.65 and traded as high as $34.45. Digi International shares last traded at $33.54, with a volume of 262,993 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Digi International to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Digi International in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Digi International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Digi International

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.12 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Digi International by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Digi International in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Digi International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Digi International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

