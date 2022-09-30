DigitalBridge Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 3,180 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 166% compared to the average daily volume of 1,194 call options.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.79. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

In other news, COO Liam Stewart purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,358.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,031.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Jacky Wu purchased 9,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,047,130.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Liam Stewart purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $50,358.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,031.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 44,457 shares of company stock valued at $587,395. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DBRG. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

