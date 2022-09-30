Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) versus J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:CPPRQ) Head to Head Analysis

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) and J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:CPPRQ – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dillard’s and J. C. Penney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dillard’s 13.73% 60.87% 26.24% J. C. Penney N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.3% of Dillard’s shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Dillard’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of J. C. Penney shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dillard’s $6.49 billion 0.69 $862.47 million $49.40 5.31 J. C. Penney $11.17 billion 0.00 -$268.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares Dillard’s and J. C. Penney’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dillard’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than J. C. Penney.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dillard’s and J. C. Penney, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dillard’s 1 2 0 0 1.67 J. C. Penney 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dillard’s presently has a consensus price target of $245.75, indicating a potential downside of 6.36%. Given Dillard’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dillard’s is more favorable than J. C. Penney.

Summary

Dillard’s beats J. C. Penney on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc. operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com. It also engages in the general contracting construction activities. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About J. C. Penney

Old COPPER Co., Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., engages in the selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and website. It offers appliances, handbags, shoes, jewelry, shoes and clothes. Old COPPER Co., Inc. is headquartered in Plano, TX.

