Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 266 ($3.21) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 292 ($3.53) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.90) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.78) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 282.30 ($3.41).

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

LON DLG opened at GBX 185.75 ($2.24) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 206.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 237.17. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 171.70 ($2.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 318 ($3.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 907.75.

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a GBX 7.60 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 113.50%.

In other news, insider Neil Manser sold 48,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.51), for a total value of £100,800.96 ($121,799.13).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

