DISH Network Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 24,035 put options on the company. This is an increase of 109% compared to the average volume of 11,509 put options.

DISH Network Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.81. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $46.31.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DISH. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.21.

In other news, Director James Defranco purchased 163,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $2,963,466.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 713,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,929,399.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 453,585 shares of company stock valued at $8,040,360. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DISH Network

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 142.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.