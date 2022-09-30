dKargo Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $202.00 Million (DKA)

dKargo (DKA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $202.00 million and $1.73 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dKargo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, dKargo has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About dKargo

dKargo was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html.

Buying and Selling dKargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment.DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received.”

