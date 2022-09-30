DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Financial Survey

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DLocal and Payoneer Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLocal 30.01% 33.69% 16.06% Payoneer Global 1.20% -10.61% -1.05%

Volatility & Risk

DLocal has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Payoneer Global has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLocal 1 1 5 0 2.57 Payoneer Global 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DLocal and Payoneer Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

DLocal currently has a consensus price target of $37.29, suggesting a potential upside of 81.00%. Payoneer Global has a consensus price target of $8.88, suggesting a potential upside of 50.94%. Given DLocal’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe DLocal is more favorable than Payoneer Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.9% of DLocal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DLocal and Payoneer Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLocal $244.12 million 24.90 $77.88 million $0.32 64.38 Payoneer Global $473.40 million 4.30 -$33.95 million $0.01 588.00

DLocal has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Payoneer Global. DLocal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Payoneer Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DLocal beats Payoneer Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc. operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy combined with modern digital capabilities that interconnects the world on a single platform. Its cross-border payment solutions support an ecosystem of marketplaces and marketplace sellers to pay their sellers in approximately 190 countries and territories by connecting to Payoneer APIs and for sellers to get paid. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

