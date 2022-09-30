DogeCash (DOGEC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $101.00

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. DogeCash has a market cap of $423,242.18 and $101.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010915 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00145691 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $356.35 or 0.01808482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash’s total supply is 19,015,632 coins and its circulating supply is 19,519,158 coins. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DogeCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

