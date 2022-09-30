DogemonGo (DOGO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,323.00

DogemonGo (DOGO) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, DogemonGo has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. DogemonGo has a total market cap of $613,410.97 and $9,323.00 worth of DogemonGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogemonGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DogemonGo Profile

DogemonGo’s launch date was August 5th, 2021. DogemonGo’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,930,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DogemonGo is https://reddit.com/r/dogemongoapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DogemonGo is dogemongo.com. DogemonGo’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DogemonGo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DogemonGo is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) augmented reality (AR) mobile game similar to Pokemon Go, where you locate, capture, train, and battle virtual creatures called Dogemons. DogemonGo Combines the Playing Experience with “Dogemons”Users can catch Dogemons and sometimes you can find Crypto Currency as prey among other Dogemons.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogemonGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogemonGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DogemonGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

