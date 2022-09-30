DOGGY Achieves Market Cap of $1.63 Million (DOGGY)

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, DOGGY has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. DOGGY has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $153,385.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGGY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004606 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000209 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00046021 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000590 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.71 or 0.01636374 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00034843 BTC.

About DOGGY

DOGGY (CRYPTO:DOGGY) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,124,310 coins. DOGGY’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DOGGY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto doggies are 10,000 procedurally designed NFTs in gif format with cute animation by top-notch artists and they can be minted by burning Doggy tokens. Each of the NFTs is unique with traits like dog breed, color, or accessories.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars.

