Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director John Huw Thomas Sells 5,200 Shares

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) Director John Huw Thomas sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.26, for a total transaction of C$396,568.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,143,946.50.

John Huw Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 29th, John Huw Thomas sold 3,000 shares of Dollarama stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.76, for a total transaction of C$236,280.00.

Dollarama Stock Up 0.5 %

DOL stock opened at C$79.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$78.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$74.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. Dollarama Inc. has a 52 week low of C$53.39 and a 52 week high of C$83.44.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Dollarama to a “hold” rating and set a C$76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$86.41.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

