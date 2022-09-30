Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires New Stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 37.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

AMAL opened at $22.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $700.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.82. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.50 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 27.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial

In other news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $101,556.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated acquired 12,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,003,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,511,489.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $101,556.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

