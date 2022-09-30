Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys New Position in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CyberOptics by 119.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $53.75 on Friday. CyberOptics Co. has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $53.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average is $43.25. The company has a market cap of $397.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.48.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

